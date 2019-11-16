Five people, including three boys under the age of 10, were killed Saturday in an apparent murder-suicide at a home in the Paradise Hills neighborhood of San Diego, police said.

Lt. Matt Dobbs told the Associated Press officers responded to a 911 call during which dispatchers heard the sound of arguing in the background. Soon after, a relative who lived next door called 911 and reported hearing arguing and what sounded like a nail gun being fired.

The victims include a 31-year-old man, a 29-year-old woman, a 9-year-old boy, a 5-year-old boy and a 3-year-old boy. An 11-year-old boy was also taken to the hospital to undergo surgery.

“I heard some gunshots,” said Sanya Gordon, who lives nearby, Fox 5 San Diego. “I saw a bunch of police cars. I saw them taking the bodies out of the house. I felt sick to my stomach.”

Gordon said she hadn’t known the children personally, but saw them playing with the other neighborhood kids outside and riding their bicycles frequently.

Dobbs said a mother and four children lived in a unit next to a main house occupied by other family members.

