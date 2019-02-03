5 children killed in Maryland crash weren’t wearing seat belts, authorities say

Five children, ages 5 to 15, were killed in a crash early Saturday morning when the vehicle in which they were riding went off the road and struck several trees, according to reports.

None of the children was wearing seat belts, and all five were thrown from the Chrysler Pacifica SUV when it began to spin on the snow-covered ground, according to authorities.

Two adults in the vehicle were injured in the accident, which occurred around 5 a.m. on Route 301 in Bowie, Md.

The driver of the vehicle may have suffered a medical emergency, leading to the crash, Washington’s FOX 5 reported.

Both adults were being treated at a local hospital for unspecified injuries. Their medical conditions were not disclosed.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan issued a statement about the crash via Twitter on Saturday.

“Deeply saddened by this tragic auto accident in Prince George's County,” he wrote. “Praying for everyone involved, including first responders.”

The children were identified as Paris Dixon, 5, and London Dixon, 8, both of Bowie, and Rickelle Ricks, 6; Zion Beard, 14, and Damari Herald, 15, all of Washington, D.C.

The injured adults were identified as Cornell Simon, 23, of Oxon Hill, Md., and Dominique Taylor, 32, of Bowie. Taylor was identified as the driver and Simon was believed to have been a front-seat passenger.

An investigation is underway, according to authorities.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.