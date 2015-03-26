5 charged with intimidation at Pa. Jewish camp

Five people have been charged with terrorizing campers at a Jewish summer camp in northeastern Pennsylvania.

Authorities in Wayne County said Wednesday the group of three adults and two juveniles sped through the grounds of Camp Bonim in Clinton Township in a pickup truck three times this month shooting paintballs at campers, destroying property and yelling racial epithets at campers and staff members.

Facing numerous charges including ethnic intimidation, terroristic threats and riot are 18-year-old Tyler Spencer, of Linden, Tenn.; 21-year-old Mark Trail, of Bethany; 18-year-old Cassandra Robertson, of Honesdale; and the unnamed juveniles.

Spencer had been charged earlier in a hit-and-run accident involving a camp counselor.

Listed telephone numbers for the defendants can't be found. It's unclear whether they have attorneys.