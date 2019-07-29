Chicago weekend shootings leave 8 dead, 40 wounded

A series of shootings in Chicago this past weekend has left eight dead and another 40 wounded, reports say.

Nine people were struck Friday after 5 p.m.,15 people were shot Saturday and 24 people were shot Sunday, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

A 3-year-old boy died Sunday after a potential accidental shooting at a home on the far south side, police say. Mikah Davis was discovered in a room with a gunshot wound to the face after family members overheard gunfire from another room, according to Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi. The Chicago Sun-Times, citing police, reported that a gun was found next to the toddler.

On Saturday night, a 29-year-old man, Curtis Davis, was sitting in a vehicle in the city's west side when he was shot in the back of the head, authorities say.

On Friday night, two women died following a triple shooting in the south side, police told the Chicago Sun-Times.

Andrea Stoudemire, 35, and 26-year-old Chantell Grant were both shot in the chest and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they succumbed to their injuries, the newspaper reported.

A 30-year-old man who also was targeted in that attack was struck in the right arm, but is said to be in good condition.

Fox News' Kira Grant contributed to this report.