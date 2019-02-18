4 people killed, including 3 children, in possible murder-suicide in Michigan: officials

Four people — three of whom were children — were killed in an apparent shooting in Kent County, Michigan on Monday, and authorities are actively investigating.

The shooting unfolded around 3 p.m. in Solon Township, roughly 7 miles west of Cedar Springs. Sheriff Michelle LaJoye Young told reporters that the area is now a "stable scene," and there is no threat to public safety.

Young said that the victims, who all appeared to have gunshot wounds, include three children and one female adult.

The sheriff said the likelihood the situation was a murder-suicide is "certainly one of the avenues we're investigating," but stated that it's too early to determine what exactly happened. Young wouldn't clarify whether the bodies were found inside or outside of the home.

No one has been arrested at this time in connection with the shooting, she said.

"Certainly a horrific thing to be called to and my heart goes out to the families involved here and the community," Young said. "We're certainly going to do everything we can to bring this to a quick resolution."