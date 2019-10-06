Expand / Collapse search
Kansas
Published
Last Update 18 mins ago

Kansas City, Kan., bar shooting leaves 4 dead, 5 wounded

Nicole Darrah
By Nicole Darrah, Brie Stimson | Fox News
A gunman entered a Kansas City bar early Sunday and shot nine people, killing four of them, according to Kansas City police.

Four people were killed when a suspect — who remains on the run — entered a Kansas CityKan., bar early Sunday morning and opened fire, police said.

Nine people were shot at Tequila KC Bar, located around 10th Street and Central Avenue, around 1:30 a.m., Kansas City police spokesperson T.J. Tomasic told reporters.

He confirmed four people were dead at the scene and five others who had been shot were transported to nearby hospitals. Tomasic said he believes those five are in stable condition.

No one was in custody and police "do not have a good enough description yet to put anything out for a suspect, or suspects, we don't even know how many."

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives' (ATF) Kansas City office were responding to the shooting.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.

