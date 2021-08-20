Expand / Collapse search
North Carolina
Published

4 dead, 5 still missing in western NC county flooded by Fred

Five people were still missing as of Friday afternoon

Associated Press
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Two more deaths have been reported in connection with flooding from Tropical Storm Fred in western North Carolina, doubling the death toll to four, officials said Friday.

Haywood County Emergency Services said officials are working to identify the victims and notify their families and will release their names once that process is complete. By late Friday afternoon, five people were still missing, down from approximately 20 on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Haywood County Sheriff Greg Christopher released the names of two victims in the Cruso area, Frank Mungo, 86, and Franklin McKenzie, 68.

TROPICAL STORM HENRI BRINGS DANGEROUS BEACH CONDITIONS TO EAST COAST

  • Image 1 of 3

    NCDOT workers assess damage to a bridge spanning the Pigeon River, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Bethel, N.C., after remnants from Tropical Storm Fred caused flooding in parts of Western North Carolina Tuesday. Search and rescue teams continue to search the area as 20 people are missing and 2 people were found dead.  ((Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP))

  • Image 2 of 3

    Donella Pressley looks over the flood damage to her home Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 in Bethel , N.C., after remnants from Tropical Storm Fred caused flooding in parts of Western North Carolina Tuesday. ( (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP))

  • Image 3 of 3

    In this image taken with a drone, volunteers clear debris and try to salvage athletic equipment Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 at Pisgah High School in Canton, N.C., after remnants from Tropical Storm Fred caused flooding in parts of Western North Carolina Tuesday.  ((Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP))

Another Fred-related death occurred in Florida earlier in the week after a driver hydroplaned and his car flipped into a flooded ditch.

Local officials are currently working to assess damage. According to the N.C. Department of Transportation, 23 bridges were closed in western parts of the state. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has said he will seek federal assistance, additional relief through the state budget and a plan to make the community more resilient for future storms.

