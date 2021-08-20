4 dead, 5 still missing in western NC county flooded by Fred

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Two more deaths have been reported in connection with flooding from Tropical Storm Fred in western North Carolina, doubling the death toll to four, officials said Friday.

Haywood County Emergency Services said officials are working to identify the victims and notify their families and will release their names once that process is complete. By late Friday afternoon, five people were still missing, down from approximately 20 on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Haywood County Sheriff Greg Christopher released the names of two victims in the Cruso area, Frank Mungo, 86, and Franklin McKenzie, 68.

TROPICAL STORM HENRI BRINGS DANGEROUS BEACH CONDITIONS TO EAST COAST

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

Another Fred-related death occurred in Florida earlier in the week after a driver hydroplaned and his car flipped into a flooded ditch.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Local officials are currently working to assess damage. According to the N.C. Department of Transportation, 23 bridges were closed in western parts of the state. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has said he will seek federal assistance, additional relief through the state budget and a plan to make the community more resilient for future storms.