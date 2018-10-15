Expand / Collapse search
4 children, mom dead after apparent murder suicide, Tennessee authorities say

Edmund DeMarche
Authorities in Tennessee said late Monday that three girls, a boy and their mother were found dead inside a home, WTFV.com reported.

The bodies were reportedly located by another sibling. The husband was not home at the time, Maury County Sheriff Bucky Rowland told the outlet. Authorities said the mother -- who was not identified died from a self-inflicted gunshot. The children also died from gunshots.

The children were reportedly between the ages of seven and 16.

