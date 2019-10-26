Santa Anita Park sees 35th horse die 1 week before Breeder's Cup

Santa Anita Park near Los Angeles saw another horse die Friday, the 35th fatality at the racetrack since December -- coming just one week before the track is scheduled to host the Breeder’s Cup.

G Q Covergirl, a 6-year-old mare, injured both front legs while on the training track and was euthanized on the attending veterinarian's advice.

The horse's death comes as the track and horse racing in general are under increased scrutiny.

G Q Covergirl's death was the fifth of Santa Anita's fall meet. She had been trained by Phil D’Amato before she was claimed by Kentucky Derby champion Doug O’Neill in June, according to Reuters. D'Amato had two other horses die at the track, in June and earlier this month.

The track suspended racing for more than three weeks in March after multiple horse deaths but it failed to slow the rate of fatalities once racing started again.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's office and the California Horse Racing Board are investigating the causes of the deaths.

