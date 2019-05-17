3 suspects detained in Los Angeles after aircraft hit by laser beams: report

Three people were arrested in South Los Angeles early Friday for pointing laser beams aircraft, police said.

Green and red laser beams struck several aircraft, including KTLA’s Sky 5, around 10:25 p.m. on Thursday, the station reported.

The lasers were coming from an area around Washington Boulevard and Griffith Avenue in South Los Angeles, the report said.

Responding officers reportedly spotted a group of people shining the lasers, but they drove off. Officers managed to spot the car and pull it over, KTLA reported.

Three people were arrested and the officers reportedly took possession of two laser pointers, the report said. Knowingly shining a laser at an aircraft is against federal law, punishable by fine or up to five years in prison.