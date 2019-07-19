3 Georgia inmates stop man from trying to commit suicide: report

Three Georgia inmates sprang into action after another inmate wrapped a sheet around his neck and tried to kill himself, according to a Thursday report.

The three Gwinnett County inmates were eating dinner when a man appeared from his second-story cell and tried to hang himself from the railing, Channel 2 Action News reported.

One of the inmates alerted a deputy, the report said. The three inmates and the deputy worked together to prevent the man from taking his life.

Surveillance footage shows the men holding the man’s weight and untying the sheet. Once freed, the man tried to run up the stairs but the inmates helped the deputy restrain him, the sheriff’s office said. The suicidal inmate was not injured, the report said.

Shannon Volkodav, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office, commended the inmates for saving the man’s life because they had no relation with him.

“We are all very, very proud of their actions,” said a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office. “I told them what they did was remarkable, because they have no obligation to step in and save someone’s lives. We are literally sworn to protect people, but these inmates have never taken such an oath.”

The three inmates were identified as Ibrahim Mujic, Fredrick Huse, and Vance Wallace. Volkodav said the men were rewarded with a care package from the sheriff’s office.