Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Delaware
Published

Delaware shooting: 3 police officers injured by gunfire

The officers were listed in "stable" condition

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 2Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Three Wilmington, Delaware, police officers were hospitalized after being shot by a suspect during a call late Wednesday, police said. 

The officers were listed in "stable" condition, the Wilmington Police Department said in a release. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dozens of officers remain at the scene near North Market Street where the alleged suspect is barricaded inside the apartment, FOX 29 in Philadelphia reported. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Your Money