3 dead in Dallas following street racing crash: report

Three people have been killed in a high-speed crash in Dallas that police believe happened during a street race, a report says.

Family members told KDFW that the drivers of the two vehicles involved in the wreck Friday are two brothers in their 20s – the younger of which is amongst the deceased.

Police told the station that a Range Rover and Chevy Tahoe were speeding when they made contact, forcing the Tahoe to leap a guard rail and smash into a building.

All three people inside the Tahoe – including two who were thrown from it – died in the accident, according to KDFW.

The Range Rover, meanwhile, collided with a telephone pole and burst into flames, the station adds. Its two passengers are reported to be in stable condition.

Police are investigating the incident as a "Racing Causing Death Offense and FSRA (failure to stop and render aid) Death," KDFW reports.