Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Dallas-Fort Worth
Published

3 dead in Dallas following street racing crash: report

Two cars reportedly driven by brothers

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 2 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Three people have been killed in a high-speed crash in Dallas that police believe happened during a street race, a report says. 

Family members told KDFW that the drivers of the two vehicles involved in the wreck Friday are two brothers in their 20s – the younger of which is amongst the deceased. 

Police told the station that a Range Rover and Chevy Tahoe were speeding when they made contact, forcing the Tahoe to leap a guard rail and smash into a building. 

The crash caused one of the vehicles to jump a guardrail and smash into a building. 

The crash caused one of the vehicles to jump a guardrail and smash into a building.  (Courtesy: KDFW)

TEXAS PROCESSION HONORS OFFICER WHO DIED AFTER CRASH WITH 18-WHEELER 

All three people inside the Tahoe – including two who were thrown from it – died in the accident, according to KDFW. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The Range Rover, meanwhile, collided with a telephone pole and burst into flames, the station adds. Its two passengers are reported to be in stable condition. 

Police are investigating the incident as a "Racing Causing Death Offense and FSRA (failure to stop and render aid) Death," KDFW reports. 

Your Money