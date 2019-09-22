3 dead, 4 hospitalized in Pittsburgh after ‘medical situation’; victims wearing orange wrist bands: cops

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.



Three people have died and four others were hospitalized in serious to critical condition in Pittsburgh after police responded to a “medical situation” early Sunday.

Five victims were found in an apartment on the city’s South Side, the Pittsburgh Public Safety Department said. One was found in an elevator outside the apartment and another was discovered on a street corner at 26th and Carson.

All the victims were wearing orange paper wristbands, police said.

There were no initial signs of drug paraphernalia or needles on the victims, who were all male, police told WPXI-TV. The investigation so far indicates that whatever happened to the victims occurred at another site and not at the locations they were found, the station reported.

Police said they identified two venues using orange paper wristbands Saturday night.

None of the victims lived in the building, a public relations firm representing the building told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette in a statement.

“It is important to note that the individuals that were involved in the incident were not residents of our community,” the statement said. “These were acquaintances of a good standing resident, who apparently was not in the apartment at the time the individuals were found. It is our understanding that the group had attended an outside event where they may have consumed a toxic substance before returning to the apartment.”

Building spokesman Mark Winters told the paper it was unclear how the men were able to enter the building and apartment when the resident wasn't there.

Anyone who attended or knows of a party or event in which guests were given orange wristbands have been asked to call police at (412) 323-7141.