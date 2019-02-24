3 confirmed dead after cargo jet operated for Amazon crashes in Texas

Atlas Air confirmed on Sunday that the three passengers aboard a cargo plane that crashed in Texas on Saturday did not survive.

The twin-engine Boeing 767 cargo jetliner, contracted by Amazon, was spotted by witnesses just before 1 p.m. diving "nose first" into Trinity Bay near Anahuac, roughly 50 miles east of Houston, Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said at a news conference Saturday.

The plane’s engine reportedly was surging and the aircraft made a sharp turn before nose-diving, according to the sheriff.

Flight 3591 lost radar and radio contact when it was about 30 miles southeast of George Bush Intercontinental Airport, prompting the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to issue an alert notice. The aircraft was part of the Amazon Prime Air Fleet and was traveling from Miami to Houston.

Investigators initially said they found "human remains" following the crash -- news which the airline confirmed on Sunday.

"It is with great sadness that Atlas Air Worldwide has confirmed that the three people on board Atlas Air Flight 3591 did not survive," Atlas said in a statement obtained by Fox News.

Airline officials said their "primary focus is working to provide the families of those affected with care and support," and added they were working with the National Transportation Safety Board, FAA and local officials in Houston to investigate the crash.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj and Louis Casiano contributed to this report.