Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Pennsylvania
Published

3 children killed, 4 injured in accident involving horse and buggy in Pennsylvania

Horse and buggy failed to stop at 'properly posted stop sign' at intersection, police said

By Vandana Rambaran | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 15Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Three children were killed and four others hospitalized after a trash truck struck a horse and buggy in Lancaster, Pa. on Monday. 

NORTH CAROLINA CRAIGSLIST CAMARO AD LEADS TO SHOOTING OF GRANDDAD, GRANDSON

The horse and buggy carrying the seven minors failed to stop at a "properly posted stop sign" at the intersection of Black Road and Little Britain Road North and proceeded into the intersection, Pennsylvania State Police said in a press release

The trash truck slammed into the buggy, and four of the occupants were transported to Lancaster General Hospital for their injuries. They were later transferred to Hershey Medical Center. 

The driver of the truck was not injured and remained at the scene and spoke with police, troopers said.

Lancaster County is home to a large population of Amish people and buggies are commonplace.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Numerous fatal crashes have been reported over the years. In August, a pickup truck and a horse and buggy collided, killing an Amish teenager and seriously injuring three other people, according to reports by CBS 2. 

Vandana Rambaran is a reporter covering news and politics at foxnews.com. She can be found on Twitter @vandanarambaran