3 children dead, 2 adults injured in multi-vehicle crash outside Washington, DC

A fatal car crash left three children dead and two adults injured in a Washington, D.C. suburb Sunday night, authorities said.

The crash involved three vehicles in Oxon Hill, which is about 12 miles south of the capital, Prince George’s County Fire Department spokesman Mark Brady said.

News outlets report two adults who were trapped in a car were taken to the hospital in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.

Authorities did not immediately release the ages or identities of the victims.

Brady tweeted, "There are no words to describe this crash except to say it is a tragedy."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.