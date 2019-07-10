260K alien hunters sign up for joke Facebook event to breach Area 51: 'They can't stop all of us'

More than 260,000 Facebook users have signed up – and nearly 300,000 more are interested – in an upcoming event called “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us.”

On September 20 at 3 a.m., the group, according to the event details, plans to meet up at the Area 51 Alien Center tourist attraction to “coordinate our entry” inside the restricted military installation.

'WHAT WOULD YOU DO IF WE FOUND ALIENS?' SURVEY ASKS

“If we naruto run, we can move faster than their bullets. Lets see them aliens,” the tongue-in-cheek event details say. A 'naruto run' is associated with an anime character.

“[T]he Rock Throwers will throw pebbles at the inevitable resistance (we dont want to hurt them, we just want to annoy,” one interested poster suggested as a strategy for gaining access to the base’s extraterrestrial secrets.

The secret Nevada Air Force base, a detachment of Edwards Air Force Base, has been a hotbed of alien conspiracy theories for more than half a century, likely due to its history of testing new military aircraft, including the U-2 spy plane in 1955, inside the hush, hush facility.