Dallas-Fort Worth
Published

Missing 23-year-old woman left Dallas bar with unidentified man, family says

Her family obtained surveillance video of her leaving bar with unknown man

By Paul Best | Fox News
The Dallas Police Department is looking for Marisela Botello, a 23-year-old woman who was last seen on Oct. 5th during a night out in the Deep Ellum area of the city. 

Botello was visiting her ex-boyfriend in Dallas when she took a Lyft to the popular entertainment district in the city by herself on the last night of her trip. When she did not return the next day, the ex-boyfriend reported her disappearance to her family and police. 

Marisela Botello was wearing this purple dress the night she went missing. 

The police department is keying in on an unidentified man that Botello was last seen in surveillance video leaving a bar with at 1:15 a.m.

When police tried to contact him, he went dark, according to the family. 

"They apparently have tried reaching out to him, but he disconnected all social media," Botello's aunt, Dennesly Castillo, told Fox News. "When they ID'd him, he was unreachable and appeared to have moved."

Her family is now asking anyone that may have information on her disappearance to reach out to authorities. 

"Every day that passes is very difficult," Ernestina Valadez, Botella’s mother, told WFAA. "If someone knows something please tell us or let her go. I beg of you."

Botello's family started a GoFundMe to assist with travel expenses during the search as well as a reward for any information about her whereabouts. 

The Dallas Police Department's Youth Operations Unit is currently investigating all possible leads into her disappearance. 

If anyone has information on her disappearance, call the Youth Operations Unit at 214-671-4268. 

