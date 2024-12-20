Go Back
Move Back
ADVERTISEMENT
Skip
  • Published
    12 Images

    2024 mugshots of the year

    These mugshots were taken for arrests and convictions made throughout the U.S. in 2024.

    Start Slideshow
  • A mugshot of Luigi Mangione
    Luigi Magnione: Arrested for alleged forgery, firearms not to be carried without a license, tampering with records or identification, possessing instruments of a crime and false identification to law enforcement authorities in Altoona, Pennsylvania on December 9, 2024. Mangione faces state charges for alleged murder in the first degree in furtherance of terrorism, two counts of murder in the second degree, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, four counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, and one count of criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree in Manhattan, New York. Mangione also faces federal charges of alleged using a firearm to commit murder, interstate stalking resulting in death, stalking through use of interstate facilities resulting in death and discharging a firearm that was equipped with a silencer in furtherance of a crime of violence.
    read more
    Pennsylvania Department of Corrections
  • A mugshot of Ryan Routh
    Ryan Routh: Arrested for alleged attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, assaulting a federal officer, felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number in Palm Beach County, Florida on September 15, 2024.
    read more
    Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Brian Kohberger
    Brian Kohberger: Arrested for four counts of alleged first degree murder and one count of burglary in Monroe County, Pennsylvania in December 2022. Kohberger was granted a change of venue and rebooked in Ada County, Idaho in September 2024.
    read more
    Ada County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Lyle Menendez
    Lyle Menendez: Convicted of two counts of first degree murder in Los Angeles County, California in 1996. Menendez’s mugshot was retaken on October 10, 2024.
    read more
    California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation
  • A mugshot of Erik Menendez
    Erik Menendez: Convicted of two counts of first degree murder in Los Angeles County, California in 1996. Menendez’s mugshot was retaken on October 10, 2024.
    read more
    California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation
  • A mugshot of Wade Wilson
    Wade Wilson: Found guilty on two counts of first degree murder, grand theft of a motor vehicle, battery, burglary of a dwelling, and first degree petit theft in Lee County, Florida in June 2024.
    read more
    Lee County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Tiffanie Lucas
    Tiffanie Lucas: Convicted of two counts of murder in Bullitt County, Kentucky on October 23, 2024.
    read more
    Bullitt County Detention Center
  • A mugshot of Oren Alexander
    Oren Alexander: Charged with alleged sex trafficking conspiracy and sex trafficking by force/fraud/coercion in Miami, Florida on December 11, 2024.
    read more
    MDCR
  • A mugshot of Alon Alexander
    Alon Alexander: Charged with alleged sex trafficking conspiracy and sex trafficking by force/fraud/coercion in Miami, Florida on December 11, 2024.
    read more
    MDCR
  • A mugshot of Colt Gray
    Colt Gray: Arrested for four counts alleged malice murder, four counts of felony murder, plus aggravated assault and cruelty to children in Barrow County, Georgia on September 5, 2024.
    read more
    Barrow County Sheriff's Office
  • A mugshot of Shawn 'Mickey' Stines
    Shawn 'Mickey' Stines: Arrested for alleged murder of a public official in Letcher County, Kentucky on on September 19, 2024.
    read more
    Letcher County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Suzanne Smith
    Suzanne Smith: Convicted of two counts of murder in Union County, South Carolina in 1995. Smith’s mugshot was retaken in 2024.
    read more
    South Carolina Department of Corrections
  • Published
    12 Images

    2024 mugshots of the year

    These mugshots were taken for arrests and convictions made throughout the U.S. in 2024.

    Start Over
    See More Slideshows
Move Forward
  • 2024 mugshots of the year
  • A mugshot of Luigi Mangione
  • A mugshot of Ryan Routh
  • A mugshot of Brian Kohberger
  • A mugshot of Lyle Menendez
  • A mugshot of Erik Menendez
  • A mugshot of Wade Wilson
  • A mugshot of Tiffanie Lucas
  • A mugshot of Oren Alexander
  • A mugshot of Alon Alexander
  • A mugshot of Colt Gray
  • A mugshot of Shawn 'Mickey' Stines
  • A mugshot of Suzanne Smith
Thumbnail View
Image 0 of 12