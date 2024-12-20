Move Back
2024 mugshots of the year
These mugshots were taken for arrests and convictions made throughout the U.S. in 2024.
- Luigi Magnione: Arrested for alleged forgery, firearms not to be carried without a license, tampering with records or identification, possessing instruments of a crime and false identification to law enforcement authorities in Altoona, Pennsylvania on December 9, 2024. Mangione faces state charges for alleged murder in the first degree in furtherance of terrorism, two counts of murder in the second degree, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, four counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, and one count of criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree in Manhattan, New York. Mangione also faces federal charges of alleged using a firearm to commit murder, interstate stalking resulting in death, stalking through use of interstate facilities resulting in death and discharging a firearm that was equipped with a silencer in furtherance of a crime of violence.read more
- Ryan Routh: Arrested for alleged attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, assaulting a federal officer, felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number in Palm Beach County, Florida on September 15, 2024.read more
- Brian Kohberger: Arrested for four counts of alleged first degree murder and one count of burglary in Monroe County, Pennsylvania in December 2022. Kohberger was granted a change of venue and rebooked in Ada County, Idaho in September 2024.read more
- Lyle Menendez: Convicted of two counts of first degree murder in Los Angeles County, California in 1996. Menendez’s mugshot was retaken on October 10, 2024.read more
- Erik Menendez: Convicted of two counts of first degree murder in Los Angeles County, California in 1996. Menendez’s mugshot was retaken on October 10, 2024.read more
- Wade Wilson: Found guilty on two counts of first degree murder, grand theft of a motor vehicle, battery, burglary of a dwelling, and first degree petit theft in Lee County, Florida in June 2024.read more
- Tiffanie Lucas: Convicted of two counts of murder in Bullitt County, Kentucky on October 23, 2024.read more
- Oren Alexander: Charged with alleged sex trafficking conspiracy and sex trafficking by force/fraud/coercion in Miami, Florida on December 11, 2024.read more
- Alon Alexander: Charged with alleged sex trafficking conspiracy and sex trafficking by force/fraud/coercion in Miami, Florida on December 11, 2024.read more
- Colt Gray: Arrested for four counts alleged malice murder, four counts of felony murder, plus aggravated assault and cruelty to children in Barrow County, Georgia on September 5, 2024.read more
- Shawn 'Mickey' Stines: Arrested for alleged murder of a public official in Letcher County, Kentucky on on September 19, 2024.read more
- Suzanne Smith: Convicted of two counts of murder in Union County, South Carolina in 1995. Smith’s mugshot was retaken in 2024.read more
