2023 Mugshots of the year

Danelo Cavalcante: Charged with two counts of burglary, two counts of criminal trespassing, three counts of receiving stolen property, two counts of theft by unlawful taking, possession of a prohibited firearm and unauthorized use of motor vehicle in Chester County, Pennsylvania on November 13, 2023. Cavalcante was previously serving a life sentence for the murder of his ex-girlfriend when he escaped from a Pennsylvania prison, sparking a two-week-long manhunt.