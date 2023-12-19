Go Back
Move Back
ADVERTISEMENT
Skip
  • Published
    10 Images

    2023 Mugshots of the year

    These mugshots were taken for arrests and convictions made throughout the U.S. in 2023.

    Start Slideshow
  • A mugshot of Bryan Kohberger
    Bryan Kohberger: Charged with four counts of alleged first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary in Latah County, Idaho on January 4, 2023. A trial date has not yet been set for the alleged stabbing deaths of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. 
    read more
    Latah County Sheriff's Office
  • A mugshot of Brian Walshe
    Brian Walshe: Charged with murder and misleading a police investigation in Cohasset, Massachusetts on January 17, 2023. Walshe was already behind bars for misleading a police investigation into the disappearance of his wife, Ana Walshe, when he was charged with her murder.
    read more
    Cohasset Police Department/File
  • A mugshot of Alex Murdaugh
    Alex Murdaugh: Convicted of two counts each of murder and possession of a weapon in the commission of a violent felony in Colleton County, South Carolina on March 2, 2023. Murdaugh was sentenced to two consecutive double life sentences for the murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh.
    read more
    South Carolina Department of Corrections
  • A mugshot of Lori Vallow Daybell
    Lori Vallow Daybell: Convicted on two counts of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in Boise, Idaho on May 12, 2023. Vallow Daybell was sentenced to life without parole and was arraigned later this year on charges of conspiracy to commit murder relating to the death of her fourth husband in 2019.
    read more
    Madison County Sheriff
  • A mugshot of Rex Heuermann
    Rex Heuermann: Charged with three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of second-degree murder in Suffolk County, New York on July 13, 2023. Heuermann was arrested in connection to the murders of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Lynn Costello, whose bodies were discovered in Gilgo Beach in 2010.
    read more
    Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Joran van der Sloot
    Joran van der Sloot: Convicted of extortion and wire fraud in Birmingham, Alabama on October 18, 2023. Van der Sloot also confessed to the 2005 murder of Natalee Holloway and agreed to a plea deal with a sentence to 20 years in prison.
    read more
    Shelby County Jail
  • A mugshot of Shanna Gardner-Fernandez
    Shanna Gardner-Fernandez: Charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and one count of child endangerment in Duval County, Florida on October 20, 2023. Gardner-Fernandez is accused of orchestrating the murder of her ex-husband and Microsoft executive, Jared Bridegan, in 2022. 
    read more
    Duval County Jail
  • A mugshot of Danelo Calvacante
    Danelo Cavalcante: Charged with two counts of burglary, two counts of criminal trespassing, three counts of receiving stolen property, two counts of theft by unlawful taking, possession of a prohibited firearm and unauthorized use of motor vehicle in Chester County, Pennsylvania on November 13, 2023. Cavalcante was previously serving a life sentence for the murder of his ex-girlfriend when he escaped from a Pennsylvania prison, sparking a two-week-long manhunt.
    read more
    Pennsylvania Department of Corrections
  • A mugshot of Kaitlin Armstrong
    Kaitlin Armstrong: Convicted of murder in Austin, Texas on November 17, 2023. Armstrong was sentenced to 90 years in prison for fatally shooting professional cyclist Anna Moriah "Mo" Wilson.
    read more
    Travis County Sheriff's Office
  • A mugshot of Craig Ross Jr.
    Craig Ross Jr.: Charged with alleged first degree kidnapping, four counts of predatory sexual assault against a child, two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, one count of second degree assault, and one count of endangering the welfare of a child in Saratoga County, New York on November 17, 2023.
    read more
    Saratoga Sheriff’s Office
  • Published
    10 Images

    2023 Mugshots of the year

    These mugshots were taken for arrests and convictions made throughout the U.S. in 2023.

    Start Over
    See More Slideshows
Move Forward
  • 2023 Mugshots of the year
  • A mugshot of Bryan Kohberger
  • A mugshot of Brian Walshe
  • A mugshot of Alex Murdaugh
  • A mugshot of Lori Vallow Daybell
  • A mugshot of Rex Heuermann
  • A mugshot of Joran van der Sloot
  • A mugshot of Shanna Gardner-Fernandez
  • A mugshot of Danelo Calvacante
  • A mugshot of Kaitlin Armstrong
  • A mugshot of Craig Ross Jr.
Thumbnail View
Image 0 of 10