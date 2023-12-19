Move Back
ADVERTISEMENTSkip
2023 Mugshots of the year
These mugshots were taken for arrests and convictions made throughout the U.S. in 2023.
- Bryan Kohberger: Charged with four counts of alleged first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary in Latah County, Idaho on January 4, 2023. A trial date has not yet been set for the alleged stabbing deaths of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.read more
- Brian Walshe: Charged with murder and misleading a police investigation in Cohasset, Massachusetts on January 17, 2023. Walshe was already behind bars for misleading a police investigation into the disappearance of his wife, Ana Walshe, when he was charged with her murder.read more
- Alex Murdaugh: Convicted of two counts each of murder and possession of a weapon in the commission of a violent felony in Colleton County, South Carolina on March 2, 2023. Murdaugh was sentenced to two consecutive double life sentences for the murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh.read more
- Lori Vallow Daybell: Convicted on two counts of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in Boise, Idaho on May 12, 2023. Vallow Daybell was sentenced to life without parole and was arraigned later this year on charges of conspiracy to commit murder relating to the death of her fourth husband in 2019.read more
- Rex Heuermann: Charged with three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of second-degree murder in Suffolk County, New York on July 13, 2023. Heuermann was arrested in connection to the murders of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Lynn Costello, whose bodies were discovered in Gilgo Beach in 2010.read more
- Joran van der Sloot: Convicted of extortion and wire fraud in Birmingham, Alabama on October 18, 2023. Van der Sloot also confessed to the 2005 murder of Natalee Holloway and agreed to a plea deal with a sentence to 20 years in prison.read more
- Shanna Gardner-Fernandez: Charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and one count of child endangerment in Duval County, Florida on October 20, 2023. Gardner-Fernandez is accused of orchestrating the murder of her ex-husband and Microsoft executive, Jared Bridegan, in 2022.read more
- Danelo Cavalcante: Charged with two counts of burglary, two counts of criminal trespassing, three counts of receiving stolen property, two counts of theft by unlawful taking, possession of a prohibited firearm and unauthorized use of motor vehicle in Chester County, Pennsylvania on November 13, 2023. Cavalcante was previously serving a life sentence for the murder of his ex-girlfriend when he escaped from a Pennsylvania prison, sparking a two-week-long manhunt.read more
- Kaitlin Armstrong: Convicted of murder in Austin, Texas on November 17, 2023. Armstrong was sentenced to 90 years in prison for fatally shooting professional cyclist Anna Moriah "Mo" Wilson.read more
- Craig Ross Jr.: Charged with alleged first degree kidnapping, four counts of predatory sexual assault against a child, two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, one count of second degree assault, and one count of endangering the welfare of a child in Saratoga County, New York on November 17, 2023.read more
2023 Mugshots of the year
These mugshots were taken for arrests and convictions made throughout the U.S. in 2023.
Move Forward
- 2023 Mugshots of the year