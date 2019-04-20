Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
20 years after school attack, Columbine remembers 13 lost

By KATHLEEN FOODY | Associated Press
FILE - In this March 23, 2019, file photo, origami cranes, a symbol of peace, hang in the Columbine High School library in Littleton, Colo., near where several survivors and family members of the victims gathered to speak about the upcoming 20th anniversary of the April 20, 1999, shooting. In the two decades since the Columbine High School massacre, therapists still struggle with how to help people cope. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert, File)

LITTLETON, Colo. – A Colorado community is marking the 20th anniversary of the attack on Columbine High School that killed 13 people and injured 24 others with community service projects and a remembrance ceremony.

Saturday's events end several days of memorial events in the suburban community surrounding Columbine, remembering those killed and lending support to their families, survivors of the attack and the school's students and staff.

The days surrounding the anniversary remain emotionally fraught for survivors of the attack, including those without physical wounds.

This week brought a new burden as federal authorities led a manhunt for a Florida teen "infatuated" with the shooting. The young woman flew to Denver on Monday and purchased a shotgun.

She was discovered dead in an apparent suicide Wednesday in the foothills west of Denver.