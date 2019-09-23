2 women allegedly seen in video stealing elderly woman’s wallet arrested

Police in Northern California said Monday that they arrested the two women caught on camera swiping an elderly woman’s wallet while she shopped at a supermarket earlier this month.

The suspects were identified as Markkisha Anthnisha Mangum and Martavia Latrice Blount, both 22. The charges ranged from credit card fraud to financial elder abuse, KRON 4 reported. Bail was reportedly set at $22,500 for Blount and $82,500 for Mangum. Blount had an outstanding warrant for robbery, the report said.

The Walnut Creek Police Department said a woman and her accomplice “worked in tandem” on Sept. 9, to steal the wallet in a local Safeway grocery store.

Detectives had appealed to the public for help identifying the two women and included videos of the suspects before and during the theft as well as when they left the store.

