2 Texas police officers killed in line of duty; suspect dead, chief says

Two Texas police officers were killed in the line of duty on Saturday after they were reportedly ambushed while responding to a call, according to McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez.

“We have lost two brave public servants who sought only to keep peace in our City,” Rodriguez said via text message Saturday, The Monitor reported

Edelmiro Garza and Ismael Chavez were identified as the officers who were killed while reportedly responding to a domestic disturbance complaint.

Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott addressed the news via Twitter on Saturday evening and praised the self-sacrifice of the two men.

"Two of our finest were killed in the line of duty while working to protect residents in their community," he wrote. "I've spoken with McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez and offered the full support of the State of Texas. We unite to #BackTheBlue."

Lt. Christopher Olivarez, a spokesman for the state Department of Public Safety, said the officers were transported to an area hospital after the shooting.

A suspect involved in the incident was also shot, but their condition is still unclear at this time, according to The Monitor.

The Texas Attorney General's office addressed the killings on Twitter and offered prayers and assistance to the people and police officers of McAllen.

"Our prayers and full support are with the valiant men and women of the #CityofMcAllen PD this evening," the message read. "This office will provide any assistance requested in the days ahead. We are grateful for police in McAllen and around this great state."

The city's government Facebook page had a message of condolence for Garza and Chavez's fellow officers and their families.

"Today, two McAllen Police officers were killed in the line of duty," the post stated. "The City of McAllen extends its deepest condolences to the McAllen Police Department and to the families of Officer Edelmiro Garza and Officer Ismael Chavez. Our City is hurting and our hearts and prayers go out to them during this difficult time."