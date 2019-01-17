Two pulled from avalanche at New Mexico ski resort, search ongoing for others, officials say

Two people were pulled from an avalanche near the highest peak of a New Mexico ski resort Thursday, officials said — and a search is underway for others who are buried beneath the snow, according to reports.

The avalanche at Taos Ski Valley happened around noon, and it is believed there are others buried in the snow, KRQE reported.

Taos Ski Valley's ski patrol is on scene working to locate them, Bobby Lucero, the director for emergency management in Taos County, said.

The extent of the injuries of the two people who were located in the snow is not known, Lucero said.

KRQE reported that one victim is at University of New Mexico Hospital in critical condition, while the other is at Holy Cross Hospital in Taos in critical condition.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.