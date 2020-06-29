Expand / Collapse search
Manhunt in Oklahoma after suspect shoots 2 officers during traffic stop, police say

Tulsa Police warn residents that 'if he is willing to shoot at us, he is likely willing to shoot at anyone'

Greg Norman
Greg Norman | Fox News
Two Oklahoma police officers in critical condition after being shot during traffic shopVideo

Tulsa police say the suspect is armed and dangerous as a manhunt continues.

A manhunt was underway in Oklahoma on Monday morning for an “armed and dangerous” suspect police say shot two officers during a traffic stop.

The shooter, identified by Tulsa Police as David Ware, “pulled a gun on the officers and fired multiple times." The officers are now in critical condition and are undergoing surgery, while Ware fled the scene in east Tulsa on foot, the department adds.

“If you live in this area be very aware of your surroundings, if your dogs are barking call us and we'll come check it out,” police said in a Facebook post. “If he is willing to shoot at us, he is likely willing to shoot at anyone.”

Tulsa Police say the suspect, David Ware, is "armed and dangerous." (Tulsa Police Department)

The department also told Fox 23 that one of the officers struck had graduated from the police academy within the last year, while the other is a sergeant.

Police say Ware was pulled over around 3:30 a.m. local time and the shooting occurred after he and the officers got into a scuffle.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.