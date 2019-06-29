2 Oregon women accused of stealing from a dead Mouseketeer

Two women from southern Oregon were arrested and charged with felony theft of a car and jewelry belonging to Dennis Day, an original Mickey Mouse Club Mouseketeer whose body was discovered in his home in April after he'd been missing for nearly a year.

The Jackson County District Attorney's Office charged Wanda Garcia and Lori Declusin with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle for allegedly taking a 1990s Ford Escort station wagon that belonged to Day.

Day's car was discovered on July 26 near the Oregon coast, about 200 miles away from his home, in the possession of two people “unfamiliar” to the couple, but there was no evidence that a crime had been committed or that Day was in the vehicle, Phoenix Police Lt. Jeff Price told Fox News

Garcia is also facing one charge of theft for stealing and selling a brooch belong to Day just days after he was last seen alive in July.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Day, 76, was last seen around July 15, when he reportedly told his husband, Ernie Caswell, who suffers from dementia and lives in an assisted living facility, that he was going to see friends, never to be heard from again.

Fox News' Mariah Haas and Julius Young contributed to this report.