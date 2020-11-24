2 NYC police officers wounded in broad daylight shooting

Two New York City police officers were wounded during a broad daylight shooting involving a suspect who has died, police and sources told Fox News.

The cops were responding to a report of a domestic incident in the area of 145-86 179th St. in Queens, N.Y., shortly after 12:45 p.m. Tuesday when they encountered the suspect, who was allegedly in possession of three firearms, police said.

The officers were believed to have suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and the hand, respectively, the New York Post reported. They were rushed to an area hospital in stable condition, police said.

A suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, the sources said.

The shooting occurred amid a brief, 24-hour respite from gun violence in the city. The New York Post reported that 1,704 people have been shot this year as of Monday.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

