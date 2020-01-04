NJ Transit train slams into car on tracks southwest of Newark, killing driver and passenger

Two women were reportedly killed in New Jersey on Friday morning when an NJ Transit train slammed into their car at a crossing in Middlesex Borough, southwest of Newark.

The women were identified as Florence Obado, 73, of New Brunswick and her passenger Susan Mazurek, 44, of Middlesex Borough, My Central Jersey reported.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life that resulted from this morning’s crash," Middlesex Borough Mayor John Madden said in a statement on Facebook. “We will assist our partners at New Jersey Transit as they work to determine the cause of the crash. Our thoughts and our prayers are with the victims and their families.”

Train service was suspended after the crash but has since resumed.

No other injuries were reported.

In 2011, a tractor-trailer driver was hit and killed by a train at the same crossing, My Central Jersey reported.