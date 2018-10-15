2 MS-13 gang members wanted in New York City teen’s stabbing, police say

Authorities are hunting for two suspected MS-13 gang members who allegedly stabbed a teenager in New York City in August, police said.

Dani Cruz, 25, and Maxwell Martinez, 24 are wanted for allegedly stabbing a 17-year-old boy in the chest around 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 31. The incident occurred near Long Island Railroad's Jamaica station in Queens.

Police in the 103rd Precinct released the photos of the gang members Sunday in hopes of leading to an arrest nearly two months after the stabbing.

Police said both men are “considered armed and dangerous.”

The teen survived the attack and was taken to the hospital in stable condition, ABC7NY reported.

People with information on the two suspects are urged to contact Det. Norcott at 718-657-8220.

Parts of Long Island and Queens have been ravaged by violence at the hands of MS-13 gang members in recent years. In August, four alleged MS-13 members were arrested after they attempted to kill a 16-year-old boy in Queens.

The teen survived the shooting, but was left paralyzed, the New York Post reported.

On Long Island, the murder of Nisa Mickens and Kayla Cuevas by MS-13 gang members captured nationwide attention, including President Trump who invited the grieving parents to the State of the Union address in January.

Cuevas’ mother, Evelyn Rodriguez, died in September after being struck by an SUV just before a memorial service for her daughter’s death.