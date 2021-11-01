Two Minnesota teenagers charged in fatal 'drag racing' crash

Two Minnesota teenagers have been charged with third-degree murder after a fatal Easter Sunday crash killed two people.

Camille Dennis-Bond, 19, of Burnsville, Minnesota, and her brother, Leon Bond, 18, were charged with third degree murder after a "drag racing" incident on April 4 killed Tayler Nicole Garza, 22, Woodbury, and Dalton Lee Ford, 22, Burnsville., according to a press release from the Office of Dakota County Attorney Kathryn Keena.

Leon Bond was driving a white Chrysler 200 while Camille Dennis-Bond drove a Chevy Malibu, according to the press release. One witness recalled the siblings driving at "100" mph before crashing into the Honda-CRV with Garza and Ford inside.

The witness said when the Honda-CRV was hit, it "basically turned into powder and split in half."

CAR CRASHES ONTO WENDY'S AFTER ACCIDENT LAUNCHES IT INTO THE AIR

Camille Dennis-Bond received "significant" injuries due to the crash and police were told she might not survive. According to the criminal complaint, she wasn't released from the hospital until May 19, over a month after the initial crash.

Leon Bond was 17 years old at the time of the crash and is being charged as a juvenile, but the press release notes that a petition for adult certification has been filed. If granted, the petition will allow prosecutors to charge him as an adult.

The siblings were also charged with criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation resulting in great bodily harm.

FIREFIGHTER READS TO GIRL WHO JUST SURVIVED CAR CRASH: 'SWEETEST THING EVER!'

A crash reconstruction conducted by the Minnesota State Patrol determined that Leon Bond's vehicle was going between 93 and 100 mph when it collided with the Honda-CRV, and was going 114 mph five seconds before the crash.

The speed limit in the area of the crash was 50 mph.

Before the crash, Camille Dennis-Bond and Leon Bond had a conversation with their car windows rolled down where the two discussed who could reach 50 mph the fastest, according to the criminal complaint.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Keena said that the case should serve as a reminder not to drive at high speeds.

"My deepest sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Tayler Garza and Dalton Ford for their great loss," Keena said. "This case serves as a somber reminder of the danger of driving at excessively high speeds."

"As of October 24, 2021, there have been 402 traffic-related deaths on Minnesota roadways, which represents a 25% increase over last year at this time," he added. "Speed is the largest contributing factor in these fatal traffic crashes. Of the 402 traffic-related deaths, 130 of those have been speed related deaths which is a 33% increase from this time last year and a 106% increase from this time in 2019."