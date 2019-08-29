2 men arrested for murder in disappearance of California firefighter: report

Two men were arrested Tuesday on suspicion of murder in the disappearance of a Los Angeles area firefighter, the West Covina Police Department announced Wednesday.

Elijah Thomas Rouse, 18, and Shaun Cardarelli, 37, were taken into custody five days after John Brian Mananghaya Aguila, 28, went missing, Fox 11 reported.

West Covina police said evidence found during a search of their L.A. home Tuesday led them to believe Aguila’s case may be connected to an unidentified, severely burned body found in San Bernardino County, northeast of Los Angeles.

Aguila, a part-time Bureau of Land Management firefighter, was reported missing after he failed to show up for work or come home on Aug. 22.

Investigators discovered Aguila’s car had been impounded. Gloves found inside the trunk had blood on them, officials said.

Surveillance video shows a man identified as someone other than Aguila abandoning the car, investigators said, according to Fox 11.

Both suspects are being held on $1 million bail.