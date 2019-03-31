Expand / Collapse search
2 Marine pilots killed in Arizona helicopter crash, officials say

By Frank Miles | Fox News
The U.S. Marine Corps said two pilots died in a helicopter crash near Yuma, Arizona, Saturday night. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by MCIPAC Combat Camera Lance Cpl. Sean M. Evans, File)

Two pilots have died in a helicopter crash near Yuma, Arizona, the U.S. Marine Corps said Sunday.

A statement from the Marine Corps Air Station said the crash unfolded at around 8:45 p.m. Saturday.

The Marine Corps said the pilots of the AH-1Z Viper were conducting a routine training mission as part of the Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 2-19.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

The names of the pilots who were killed have not been released and will be withheld until 24 hours after next-of-kin notification, officials said.

The station is located about 2 miles from Yuma and the 1,300-square-mile training ground is one of the world's largest military installations.

