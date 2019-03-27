Two men were killed and two others were injured Wednesday after a man randomly opened fire on cars and a Metro bus in a Seattle neighborhood before crashing a stolen vehicle into another car, authorities said.

One man was fatally shot and another killed in a car wreck with the suspect’s stolen car, Seattle police said. Two others survived gunshot wounds, including the driver of a Metro bus who was being called a hero for driving away from the chaotic scene despite his wound.

SHOOTOUT AT CHURCH OF SCIENTOLOGY NEAR LA LEAVES SWORD-WIELDING SUSPECT DEAD, 2 COPS WOUNDED

"We believe it's a random, senseless act," Deputy Police Chief Marc Garth Green told reporters. "We're outraged at what this suspect did."

"We believe it's a random, senseless act. We're outraged at what this suspect did." — Deputy Chief Marc Garth Green, Seattle Police

The rampage unfolded just after 4 p.m. local time when the 33-year-old suspect allegedly tried to carjack a 53-year-old woman and shot her, Seattle's Q13 FOX reported.

He then walked over toward a Metro Bus, opened fire and struck the driver, Eric Stark. Despite the wound to his torso, Stark managed to back the bus out of danger and drive to safety before hitting an emergency alarm, the Seattle Times reported. The 12 bus passengers were uninjured.

Stark would later be praised by city officials who said the driver "acted heroically in the face of extreme adversity to protect his passengers."

Meanwhile, the gunman continued his assault, approaching a second motorist and opening fire, killing a 50-year-old man, before fleeing in the victim’s vehicle just as police arrived. Police pursued the suspect for three blocks before he collided with another car, killing the 70-year-old male driver, the Seattle Times reported.

The 33-year-old suspect was taken into custody after a brief standoff.

The suspect, Stark and the 53-year-old female driver were all taken to a hospital and were in satisfactory condition as of Wednesday night, according to the paper. The names of the two men killed were not released.

DOG DIES AFTER ATTACKING GUNMAN, PROTECTING HIS FAMILY DURING SHOOTING

John Barrett, a resident of the Seattle neighborhood, told KOMO-TV he had been working inside his garage when heard what sounded like firecrackers. He said when he went outside he saw a man pointing a gun at people.

"He was walking down Sand Point Way just firing at anything just without any regard, just kept firing," Barrett said. He quickly went back inside and told his partner to call the police.

Barrett told the Seattle Times he went back outside and saw the gunman shoot the male driver in the face and, worried he’d be shot too, jumped into bushes for cover. When the suspect had gone, Barrett went to check on the male driver and help the female driver who had been shot.

“There was so much blood,” Barrett said.

ONE DEAD, THREE INJURED AFTER SHOOTING IN DOWNTOWN SAN FRANCISCO, POLICE SAY

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and other city officials said Wednesday evening they are grieving with the loved ones of the men killed and pledged to support the two people who were injured.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We grieve with the loved ones of those who were taken, and we extend the good wishes and support of our City to those who were injured," a statement from Durkan reads. "I am unspeakably grateful to the King County Metro driver who acted to save lives."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.