2 hospitalized, 3 workers unaccounted for in Ohio power plant collapse

Two workers have been hospitalized and three others are still trapped under rubble after a building at an Ohio power plant collapsed early Wednesday morning.

Adams County Sheriff Kimmy Rogers said rescue workers are in contact with one of the trapped workers who is stuck beneath rubble at the Killen Generating Station in Adams County. That worker is able to communicate as rescue efforts continue, while two others remain unaccounted for.

It is unclear what caused the building to collapse around 8:30 a.m. and there have been no fatalities reported thus far.

Local firefighters are being assisted by search and rescue teams from both Cincinnati and Columbus.

The coal plant was closed and has been undergoing demolition for several months, but the awning of a building reportedly collapsed, causing five workers to become trapped, officials said, according to reports by WLWT.

“Next week, they were preparing to take that building down and those stacks. So this was some kind of preparation to take that building down," Rogers said.

Killen is one of two plants in the region to close in 2017-- the other being J.M. Stuart-- costing the county of 28,000 at least 500 jobs, according to a report in the Columbus Dispatch.