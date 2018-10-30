2 Georgia women, teenager found dead with gunshot wounds, officials say

Three people were found dead at a Georgia home on Tuesday in what appeared to be a double homicide and suicide, officials said.

The deceased individuals discovered at the residence in Saint George, Georgia were found with gunshot wounds, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) revealed in a news release.

The agency identified the deceased as Kimberly Gayle Butts, 39, Jan Elizabeth Kirkland, 64, and 15-year-old Caleb Logan Butts.

Autopsies are scheduled for Wednesday at the GBI Crime Lab in Savannah, the news release said.

Earlier Tuesday, the GBI tweeted that officials from their agency reported “to a death investigation in Charlton County at the GA/FL line” and that “multiple deaths” were “confirmed.”

The Charlton County Sheriff’s Office had asked for the GBI’s assistance, the news release said.

The agency later tweeted a confirmation of the three deaths, adding that there was “no immediate threat to the community.”

Charlton County is located at the Georgia-Florida state line and includes eastern portions of the Okefenokee Swamp.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.