2 Georgia fishermen missing, feared dead after boat collision

Two fishermen were missing and feared dead Wednesday after their boat collided with a 23-foot cabin cruiser on a Georgia lake, according to reports.

The two men never resurfaced at Lake Lanier in the northern part of the state, authorities said.

“That doesn’t necessarily mean that they’re drowning victims, but so far no one has come forward that swam to shore or got picked up by another boat,” Division Chief Jason Shivers of the Forsyth County Fire Department said, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Two women in the cabin cruiser suffered minor injuries and one man was taken to a hospital with major injuries but was expected to survive, Atlanta's WSB-TV reported.

Authorities were using sonar equipment and drones to search the lake. Forsyth County Fire, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and the Army Corps of Engineers are assisting the Department of Natural Resources, according to the Journal-Constitution.

The water where the boats collided is between 35 feet and 80 feet deep with vegetation and trees, Atlanta's FOX 5 reported.

The search was called off for the night and will resume in the morning, authorities said.