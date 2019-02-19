2 dogs save foster kids wandering along Florida’s I-10; one girl said she was chasing a rainbow

Two foster children—both under the age of 6-- were seen Saturday wandering along Florida’s I-10 with two dogs who witnesses say walked between them and the busy interstate.

Some witnesses said the dogs, at times, pushed the children back when they got too close to the road.

Okaloosa County deputies told MyPanhandle.com that the children were playing in their home’s yard with other children and took off.

Their foster father was reportedly unable to pursue them due to an unknown ambulatory condition, the report said. But deputies said he made a diligent effort to locate them, and no charges are expected.

The dogs were described as Great Pyrenees and shepherd mixes, WJHG.com reported.

A good Samaritan took the kids into a car because they were wet and one was not wearing shoes. The man called authorities.

One of the witnesses said the two would not be alive if not for the dogs.