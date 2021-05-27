2 dead, 10 missing after boat overturns off Key West, Florida

At least two people died and 10 remained missing Thursday evening after a boat overturned 18 miles southwest of Key West, Florida, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Rescuers pulled another eight people from the water after the vessel overturned around 1 p.m. ET.

Two USCG cutters and several smaller boats were deployed for the search and rescue mission, which remained active more than six hours after the incident.

The USCG said it would release more information later.

The make, model and size of the ill-fated vessel were not immediately clear. Nor were details about how it flipped over.

Authorities have also not yet released details about where the boat came from – whether it set sail from the Key or somewhere else.

Cuba is about 90 nautical miles south of Key West.

The Coast Guard said it repatriated eight Cubans Thursday after they were interdicted off Islamorada, another key to the east, last week.

The migrants were spotted aboard "a green rustic raft" last Friday evening that authorities described as a "dangerous environment."

This is a developing story. Check back with Fox News for updates.