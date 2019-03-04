2 Chinese nationals charged in kidnap of car dealer believed dead as officials hunt for body

Two Chinese nationals were indicted on federal kidnapping and extortion charges in connection with the disappearance of a California car dealer, authorities announced.

Guangyao Yang, 25, and Peicheng Shen, 33, were charged with kidnapping, conspiracy to kidnap, attempted extortion and threat by foreign communication, the Justice Department said Thursday. The two men had been living in West Covina and have been arrested in China over the alleged crime.

“We are working with our law enforcement counterparts to seek justice in this case,” FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller said, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Authorities said Peicheng met with luxury Costa Mesa car dealer Ruochen “Tony” Liao, 28, under the pretense that he would help him collect a debt, the newspaper reported. Ruochen, also a Chinese national, had been living in the U.S. on a visa.

On July 16, 2018, officials say Peicheng met with Ruochen at a San Gabriel mall with Guangyao. The two men then allegedly kidnapped Ruochen and held him hostage at a house in Corona for a $2 million ransom.

Ruochen’s father told federal investigators he heard his son tell him that he had been kidnapped and that the kidnappers wanted the cash deposited in three Chinese bank accounts, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing court records.

Authorities believe Ruochen died during the kidnapping and Peicheng and Guangyao drove to the Mojave Desert two days alter to dispose of Ruochen’s body.

Authorities said Guangyao had the closet of the Corona house re-carpeted on the same day Ruochen was believed to have been disposed of and that Guangyao searched online for how long it would take for a body to decompose in the dirt, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Federal authorities are still asking the public for help in searching for Ruochen’s body. Anyone with information is urged to call 310-477-6565.