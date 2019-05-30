2 charged with killing mother who shielded baby from gunfire

A judge has denied bail for two central Illinois men charged in the Chicago shooting death of a woman who was shielding her 1-year-old daughter from their gunfire.

Authorities say 39-year-old Michael Washington and 23-year-old Eric Adams are charged with first-degree murder in the Tuesday fatal shooting of 24-year-old Brittany Hill. Both men are from Urbana.

Cook County judge John F. Lyke Jr. on Thursday called the shooting "chilling, mind-boggling and utterly senseless." Prosecutors said the baby was waving at the vehicle the men were riding in before the shooting.

Police say Hill was holding her daughter when gunfire erupted and placed her body over the baby to shield her from the bullets. The baby wasn't injured.

Police believe Adams and Washington were targeting three people near Hill in a gang-related conflict. Neither man had listed phone numbers to pursue comment on their behalf.