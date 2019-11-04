Alabama duo charged with 'fowl' play after deputies allegedly find stolen turkeys in cage

Suspected "fowl" play involving stolen live turkeys has led to the arrest of two suspected bird bandits, according to an Alabama sheriff's office.

Jonathan Thomas Howell, 42, and Glenn Ray Carter, 58, were arrested on charges related to the theft of the turkeys, as well as to the thefts of antique furniture, a stove and two air conditioners, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office reports. Their arrests were announced Friday.

"We were happy to be able to recover these items for the owners,” Sheriff Nick Welden said. “It's sad that some people spend their time stealing instead of earning an honest living.”

Howell, of Ider, Ala., and Carter, of Henagar, Ala., were arrested after an investigation that began when deputies discovered a burned boat near Ider several months ago, Welden’s office said. The boat had been stolen out of Jackson County.

A tip to officials in connection with that crime led investigators to an address in Henagar where they found multiple live turkeys in a cage, the sheriff’s office said.

The turkeys had been reported stolen from another Henagar residence, it said.