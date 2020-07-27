2 Aurora police officers shot in Denver, officials say

Two Colorado police officers were shot Monday evening while reportedly pursuing a suspect tied to the armed robberies of several convenience stores in the area.

The Aurora police officers were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the department tweeted. One officer was shot in the arm and the other in the hand, KDVR-TV reported.

The station reported the robbery suspect was shot multiple times.

Denver Police Division Chief Ron Thomas told the news outlet that authorities were following the suspect's vehicle when someone inside fled on foot through a parking lot. The suspect attempted to carjack another vehicle with two people inside and drive away, according to the news outlet.

The officers and the suspect then exchanged gunfire. It was not clear who fired first.

Calls and messages to the Aurora and Denver police departments from Fox News were not immediately returned. The Denver Police Department is assisting with the investigation.