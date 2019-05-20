2 arrested in New Jersey after viral video reportedly shows man urinating on boy’s memorial

Two men were arrested Sunday after a Snapchat video circulated that reportedly showed a man urinating on a memorial at a New Jersey park for a boy who died in 2012 from an inoperable brain tumor.

Bryan Bellace and Daniel Flippen, both 23, were arrested in connection to the video, Philly.com reported. Bellace was charged with lewdness and other charges and Flippen allegedly shot the video.

The memorial for Christian Clopp is located at a playground in Mays Landing. The community organized to sanitize the memorial.

Mark Clopp, the boy’s father, told the paper that he worked to control his own emotions and tried to help his family deal with the news of the video, but he said the community’s effort to come together “overwhelmed the bad.”

The plaque on the memorial reads, “A child who made the world a better place through his courage, faith, smile, laughter and love of others. May your memory and inspiration live on forever.”