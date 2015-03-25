2 adults, 3 children, all related, found dead at Texas home

A grandfather discovered the lifeless bodies of his three grandchildren, his son and daughter-in-law at their home in North Texas.

Navarro County Sheriff Elmer Tanner said Monday that the victims were shot and the deaths are being investigated as murder-suicide.

Tanner says the man discovered the bodies of Israel Alvarez and Guadalupe Ronquillo-Ovalle with their children on Sunday night. A rifle was recovered from the home near Rice, 40 miles southeast of Dallas.

The children were aged 10, 8 and 4, and their parents were both 33-years-old.

Records show Alvarez was arrested Sept. 11 on a misdemeanor family violence charge. He was accused of shoving his wife and taking her phone because he thought she talked to another man. Alvarez pleaded no contest, paid a $367 fine and was freed.