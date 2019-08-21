Dad, sister were taking teen tied up in car to drug rehab in Mexico, CHP says

California Highway Patrol on Monday said they rescued a 17-year-old girl who was bound and gagged in the back of a car about an hour north of the border, according to a report.

Police said the teen’s father and sister were attempting to take her from Orange County to Mexico for a drug treatment facility, San Diego Union-Tribune reported. Authorities were alerted by a witness and the car was stopped on Interstate 5 in northern San Diego.

“It was the intent of the father and sister to transport the juvenile to Mexico to a drug treatment facility,” a CHP spokesperson said in a statement. “The 17-year-old female admitted to using methamphetamine for the past year.”

The girl was taken into protective custody.

It’s not clear if her father and sister, who live in San Juan Capistrano, Calif., were taken into custody, The Tribune reported.

“Criminal charges are pending against the adult family members," CHP said.