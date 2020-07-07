17 shot, 4 dead in violent 12 hours in Chicago

At least 17 people were shot in Chicago from Monday night into Tuesday morning, with four dead.

Three of the shootings left three or more people wounded, according to data compiled by the Chicago Tribune, and police said six of the victims were injured in a single attack.

CHICAGO PASTOR REACTS TO WEEKEND VIOLENCE, DEATH OF 7-YEAR-OLD: 'WE HAVE TO TAKE BACK OUR CITIES'

The string of violence continues on from a bloody Independence Day weekend that saw at least 67 people shot, 18 fatally, including four children. The week before, five children were caught in the crossfire that left three dead. And as of the end of the holiday weekend Monday morning, more than 1,800 people had been shot in Chicago, almost 500 more than this time last year.

Some officials in the city, including Mayor Lori Lightfoot, point to the coronavirus pandemic, the shutdowns and the virus’ impact on the economy for increasing gun violence. They also point to ongoing stresses stemming from the police killing of ongoing George Floyd as a factor.

LOS ANGELES PROPOSES SLASHING LAW ENFORCEMENT BUDGET, INCLUDING ELIMINATION OF SPECIAL VICTIMS BUREAU

Other analysts argue the continued violence stems from Chicago’s inability to police gangs.

"The root causes of gangs globally are grounded in the same concepts — fractured society, disenfranchisement with all of societies resources and infrastructures, such as education, jobs, family structure, single-parent homes, cyclical crime, and crime influences, poor housing and health care, poor education and education preparation," Robert Clark, a former FBI agent assigned to Chicago gangs, now working as a senior superintendent for the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, told Fox News.

He continued: "And a lack of sufficient, effective and sustained community programming, as well as trust in the community programs. Crime leaders, organized crime, gangs, and otherwise, are focused on making money."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP