Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Iowa
Published

16-month-old Iowa girl dies after being left in hot car: police

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 2Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 2

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 2 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A 16-month-old Iowan girl died Sunday after she was left in a hot car unattended, police said.

Officials said Sioux City authorities responded to a call around 4 p.m. about an unconscious child.

Sioux City police say a 16-month-old girl died Sunday after she was left unattended in a hot car. 

Sioux City police say a 16-month-old girl died Sunday after she was left unattended in a hot car.  (Twitter/@SiouxCityPolice)

Responding officers found a 16-month-old girl left unattended in a vehicle, at which time the temperatures was 98 degrees, the Des Moines Register reported. Temperatures in the area had gone up to 106 degrees, the report said.

BABY DIES AFTER BEING LEFT ALONE IN HOT CAR IN INDIANAPOLIS

The girl was rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. It was unclear how long she was alone in the vehicle. Details about her identity were not released. Sioux City police are investigating the incident.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The girl is the 16th child to die in the U.S. this year after being left in a hot car, according to NoHeatStroke.org, a website which tracks pediatric vehicular heatstrokes.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.