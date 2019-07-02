16-month-old Iowa girl dies after being left in hot car: police

A 16-month-old Iowan girl died Sunday after she was left in a hot car unattended, police said.

Officials said Sioux City authorities responded to a call around 4 p.m. about an unconscious child.

Responding officers found a 16-month-old girl left unattended in a vehicle, at which time the temperatures was 98 degrees, the Des Moines Register reported. Temperatures in the area had gone up to 106 degrees, the report said.

The girl was rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. It was unclear how long she was alone in the vehicle. Details about her identity were not released. Sioux City police are investigating the incident.

The girl is the 16th child to die in the U.S. this year after being left in a hot car, according to NoHeatStroke.org, a website which tracks pediatric vehicular heatstrokes.