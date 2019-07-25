16 Marines arrested on charges ranging from human smuggling to drugs, officials say

More than a dozen U.S. Marines were arrested early Thursday on a variety of charges ranging from human smuggling to drug-related offenses, according to officials.

The U.S. Marine Corps said in a news release that 16 Marines were arrested during a Battalion formation at Camp Pendleton in California.

"Information gained from a previous human smuggling investigation precipitated the arrests," USMC officials said in a statement.

CALIFORNIA COUPLE HURT IN 'VERY BRUTAL' ATTACK BY GROUP OF TEENAGERS OUTSIDE THEIR HOME

An additional eight Marines were "taken aside" for questioning of their involvement in alleged drug offenses unrelated to the main arrests on Thursday, officials added.

None of the Marines arrested or detained to questioning on Thursday were serving in support of the ongoing Southwest Border Support mission, the Marine Corps said.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"1st Marine Division is committed to justice and the rule of law, and we will continue to fully cooperate with Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) on this matter," officials said in a statment. "Any Marines found to be in connection with these alleged activities will be questioned and handled accordingly with respect to due process."