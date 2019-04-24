$150G BMW i8 damaged after suspected drunk driver slams into California dealership

It could have been worse -- It could have been a Ferrari dealership.

A suspected drunk driver may end up with a hefty tab after slamming into a pricey California car dealership showroom and causing nearly $200,000 in damage, the showroom manager said.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. at the Century West BMW in North Hollywood, where the red Subaru sedan plowed through a floor-to-ceiling showroom window and sparked a fire.

“The fire was small, in general, but smoke charged inside the building and set the sprinklers off,” Los Angeles Fire Department Battalion Chief Thomas Gikas told KABC-TV. “Some vehicles were damaged.”

Two vehicles were damaged in the crash, including a BMW i8. The car, with a "spaceship design," is worth around $150,000, according to Car and Driver magazine.

"Just looking, there's a couple hundred thousand dollars in damage to the cars," Showroom Manager Joe Deitrick told KNBC-TV. "The i8 is a very expensive car. They have carbon fiber bodies that have to be repaired a certain way."

The driver, whose name was not released, was arrested on suspicion of DUI. No serious injuries were reported, and the crash was under investigation.

The Subaru was expected to be removed from the building my mid-Wednesday, KNBC reported.